Home Subsea Fugro wins its ‘largest-ever project in Asia Pacific’

Fugro wins its ‘largest-ever project in Asia Pacific’

June 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Netherlands-headquartered Fugro has secured its largest-ever project in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, as part of which it will support the development of a deepwater gas field in Southeast Asia.

Fugro Mariner geotechnical vessel. Source: Fugro

As part of the signed letter of award (LoA), Fugro will perform a site characterization program for the deepwater gas field development, combining onshore, nearshore, and offshore geotechnical and geophysical survey services.

Geo-data acquisition is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with fieldwork estimated to last approximately one year.

Detailed testing and consulting deliverables will continue into 2027.

According to Fugro, the resulting ground model will be made available to project owners in near real-time, to facilitate faster decision-making by project engineers and improved collaboration with stakeholders, including regulatory agencies.

This project was largely included in the company’s 12-month backlog as per March 2025.

As for other recent news worth mentioning, at the end of April Fugro announced it had won a contract to perform surveys for an oil project located off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador being developed by Norwegian state-owned energy firm Equinor.

The activities will be performed this summer and will see autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) technology utilized.

