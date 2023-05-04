SAIC Anji orders four methanol-ready car carriers

May 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

SAIC Anji, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor specializing in automotive logistics business, has placed an order for four methanol-ready car carriers.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMJL Nanjing)

As informed, the 9,000 CEU vessels will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMJL Nanjing). They will measure 228 meters in length with a molded depth of 15.4 meters and a width of 37.8 meters.

Furthermore, the ships will be equipped with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system which reduces the level of nitrogen oxide in the exhaust gas from the engine by means of catalyst elements and a reducing agent. In the process, a reducing agent of a urea water solution is added to the exhaust gas stream. The water in the urea solution is evaporated as the solution is injected into the hot exhaust gas.

The car carriers will also be scrubber-fitted, to additionally reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

According to the company, the vessels’ engines will be able to run on methanol, which makes the ships future-proof. With the use of environmentally friendly technologies and green fuel, the company expects that the car carriers will meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Tier III targets.

The ships will be classed by classification societies DNV and China Classification Society (CCS).

To remind, in January this year, SIAC Anji ordered the construction of seven methanol-ready car carriers.

The deal has been split into two separate orders featuring Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels of 8,900 CEU capacity.

Four vessels from the batch will be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMJL Nanjing), and the remaining three by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), according to Clarksons.

