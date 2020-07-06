Saipem bags $325 million through new pre-salt job with Petrobras

Oilfield services provider Saipem has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for the installation of a rigid riser-based subsea system to serve the Búzios pre-salt project offshore Brazil.

The contract is worth approximately $325 million, Saipem said on Monday.

The installation will be done in water depths from 1537 to 2190 meters, offshore the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The Búzios-5 overall production system foresees the interconnection of 15 wells to the FPSO in two phases.

The project awarded to Saipem includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the steel lazy wave risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines between all wells and the FPSO.

In particular, the scope of work includes five production and five injection risers and flowlines for a total length of 59 km, a 16 km-long gas export line to be connected to an existing pipeline, 11 rigid jumpers and 21 foundation subsea structures (risers and PLETs).

Saipem said it will use the FDS, its field development vessel, for all the subsea works.

Francesco Racheli, Chief Operating Officer of Saipem’s E&C Offshore Division, said: “Búzios is one of the world’s largest deepwater oil fields and it is very important for Saipem to contribute to such a significant project for Brazil, a country in which we have a long-established presence and track record of successfully-executed projects”.