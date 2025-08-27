Scarabeo 5
Home Fossil Energy Saipem wraps up rig-to-FPU conversion for Eni offshore Congo

Saipem wraps up rig-to-FPU conversion for Eni offshore Congo

August 27, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Italy’s engineering, drilling, and construction services giant Saipem has completed the transformation of a semi-submersible drilling unit into a floating production unit (FPU) to be deployed at compatriot Eni’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project offshore Congo.

Scarabeo 5; Source: Saipem

The newly converted Scarabeo 5 will form part of Congo LNG, the country’s first natural gas liquefaction project. Once installed, the floating plant will serve for the separation and boosting of hydrocarbons and as a control hub for the entire offshore development field of Congo LNG.

Saipem’s scope of work under the contract awarded in August 2023 covered engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, and commissioning of the FPU to be installed at a depth of approximately 35 metres.

CIMC Raffles was picked to undertake the main conversion activities, including the dismantling of the drilling system, repairing and refurnishing the marine system, implementing brand new topside process modules, and converting the vessel. The Italian giant noted that the conversion was completed in less than 24 months.

Saipem describes the 1990-built Scarabeo 5 as one of the best units of its generation, which is why it was chosen as an asset for conversion into a floating gas treatment facility. The fourth-generation semi-submersible drilling rig’s maximum drilling depth was 9,000 meters.

The Congo LNG project is designed to exploit the gas resources of the Marine XII project with the installation of two FLNG units at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields.

One unit, FLNG Tango, has been working at the concession since late 2023, while the other, FLNG Nguya, is set to join it later this year. The sailaway ceremony for the latter was held yesterday.

