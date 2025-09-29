Blue Marlin transports Congo-bound FPU; Source: Boskalis
Boskalis vessel carrying Congo-bound floating production unit to Angola

September 29, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis is using one of its semi-submersible heavy-lift and transportation vessels to move a recently converted floating production unit (FPU) to Angola.

Blue Marlin transporting Congo-bound FPU; Source: Boskalis

Boskalis reported at the end of last week that its Blue Marlin vessel was transporting “an impressive offshore unit” to Angola. The 80-by-68-meter, 41,000-ton structure was considered to be one of the largest semi-submersible drilling rigs of its generation before its conversion into an FPU.

The Dutch player claims this unit, which is five meters wider than the 63-meter-wide deck of the Blue Marlin, is now ready to play a key role in Congo’s first natural gas liquefaction project.  

“The vessel is en route to Angola, where the cargo can be discharged soon. We wish the crew of the Blue Marlin a safe and successful voyage to Angola,” explained Boskalis.

Blue Marlin transporting Congo-bound FPU; Source: Boskalis

While the Dutch firm did not reveal the name of the unit, this is believed to be the newly converted Scarabeo 5, which will form part of Congo LNG.

Following installation, the 1990-built rig, which is now a floating production unit, will be used for the separation, hydrocarbons boost, and as a control hub for the entire offshore development of Congo LNG.

While Saipem’s scope of work entailed engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, and commissioning of the FPU, CIMC Raffles was in charge of the main conversion activities.

The Eni-operated Congo LNG project is envisioned to exploit the gas resources of the Marine XII project with the installation of two FLNG units at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields.

The FLNG Tango has been deployed at the project since late 2023, while the other, FLNG Nguya, is expected to join later this year. POSH is tasked with helping transport it.

OE logo

