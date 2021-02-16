Save the date for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2021

February 16, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Source: Navingo

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) will take place in Amsterdam RAI on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 October 2021. The 14th edition of OEEC will have a physical exhibition floor and content programme combined with an online event and matchmaking environment. The dates for the event were selected after an inquiry amongst our community.

For more than a decade, OEEC has been a focal point of industry knowledge, bringing together prominent speakers, innovations, commercial and networking opportunities under one roof. OEEC is about connecting the energy industry and this year’s event will enable just that.

The energy industry is changing; a long-term process with global impact. The energy transition has both technical and geopolitical implications. These play out on a practical level, for example with how to reduce CO₂ emissions or the efficient deployment of one’s fleet. As well as on a strategic level through the desired pace of the transition, or policies on innovation. OEEC addresses all these topics and levels in its conference program, company showcases and on the exhibition floor.

At OEEC, companies involved in hydrogen, natural gas, renewable marine energies, offshore wind and other sources of energy can expect opportunities for exposure, lead generation and knowledge sharing. Visitors experience the state of the industry and network with highly qualified experts and professionals. By bringing industry professionals together, Human Capital will also play a substantial part at OEEC. Navingo Career Event will take place simultaneously on the 26th and 27th of October 2021 on the exhibition floor at Amsterdam RAI, as part of OEEC.

Already, leading companies such as Neptune Energy, Damen Shipyards, Boskalis, TrustLube, Holland Shipyards, Swets Nautical Services among others, have committed to participate in OEEC 2021. The combined strength of the event’s content programme and professional matchmaking brings participants 2 packed event days with relevant visitors and a positive atmosphere. Indeed, the event is the place for companies to show that they play a leading role as a manufacturer or services and solutions provider.

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) is where the energy transition takes place. It is Europe’s leading gathering of the entire offshore energy industry and offers the opportunity to network with highly qualified experts and professionals across global markets. OEEC 2021 takes place on 26 and 27 October 2021 at Amsterdam RAI.

OEEC is unique in bringing together the offshore energy industry sectors – oil & gas, offshore wind and marine energy – yet there are many more elements that make the event a must-attend. More information on the event can be found on www.offshore-energy.biz.