Seabed preps about to recommence at Neart na Gaoithe

March 19, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

The remaining seabed preparation works at the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind project are set to recommence at the beginning of April, after the winter pause.

The vessel Sartor will carry out the remaining boulder relocation operations in preparation for the installation of inter-array cables in the wind farm area.

Boulder relocation is due to recommence on 1 April at the earliest and is expected to last approximately six months, until 30 September, weather dependent.

The plan is to carry out the construction works on a continuous basis, i.e.. 24- hour working, seven days a week.

Neart na Gaoithe, being built some 15 km off the Fife coast, will comprise 54 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines and two GE Grid Solutions’ offshore substations.

The 450 MW offshore wind farm, owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

