Seabed survey completed for 1 GW Irish offshore wind project

December 14, 2022, by Adnan Memija

XOcean has completed a seabed survey for SSE Renewables at the proposed Setanta Wind Park site, formerly Braymore Wind Park, off the coast of Ireland using its fleet of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).

The survey, utilising multi-beam echo-sounder sensors, will be used to characterise the seabed in this area of the Irish Sea and will provide the project team with a clearer understanding of conditions on the site, supporting SSE Renewables to deliver the Setanta offshore wind project in line with the Irish Government’s 2030 ambitions of 7 GW of offshore wind.

The uncrewed vessels used form part of XOcean’s global fleet of 25 USVs, which are remotely operated by a network of qualified mariners and data analysts across the world.

This ensures safe navigation and allows for real-time insights and faster data processing, SSE Renewables said.

“Completing this geophysical survey was a key milestone for Setanta Wind Park ahead of our Maritime Area Consent application which will be submitted to MARA next year“, said Martin Sweeney, Lead Project Manager, SSE Renewables.

Setanta Wind Park will feature between 40 and 50 bottom-fixed turbines that will be able to generate up to 1 GW of renewable energy and power over 1 million homes annually.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the first electricity anticipated by 2030.