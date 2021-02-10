Seanergy Maritime says its Capesizes meet 2030 GHG requirements

February 10, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Athens-based pure-play Capesize vessel owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announced that its existing fleet will remain compliant with applicable greenhouse gas (GHG) regulatory requirements until 2030 with no material cost for the company.

The conclusion comes on the back of an evaluation of the Energy

Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) of its Capesize vessels in cooperation with classification society DNV.

In order to meet the IMO’s 2050 GHG reduction targets the shipping industry needs to implement short-term, mid-term and

long-term measures.

As part of the short-term measures, IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) 75 approved in November 2020 amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, introducing an EEXI for existing vessels.

“Seanergy has always been at the forefront of all environmental and regulatory developments in our sector. We maintain our position that the shipping community in cooperation with our charterers should be focusing on improving the energy efficiency and carbon footprint of the existing fleet. This can lead to meaningful GHG emissions reduction.

We hereby reiterate our strong commitment to our ESG agenda and a greener shipping industry,” Stamatis Tsantanis, the company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said.

Seanergy Maritime has a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1.9 million dwt.