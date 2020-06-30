Searcher launches GeoClerk
- Technology
Searcher has launched its latest Searcher Technology Product, GeoClerk, an advanced geo-imagery search engine that utilizes machine learning to intelligently extract imagery and surrounding data from all types of documents and classify them into intuitive and geologically relevant categories.
GeoClerk through its use of algorithmic learning interacts with internal document libraries, public sources, and institutional subscriptions to identify, define and present images in categories which are relevant to the exploration industry and the work of geoscientists.
Paul Larsen, vice president of Sales & Commercial at Searcher, said, “Images, tables and maps are generally created by great minds that interpret complex theories and a large magnitude of data. For companies to have access to such information only to be restricted by the inability to quickly identify the file location or which publication it exists in is severely inefficient and generally leads to re-creation of work and duplication of effort.”
GeoClerk as a web-based interface allows for user-defined filtering on queries and retrieves results in categories such as maps, geosections, seismic, structure maps, stratigraphy and well logs.
Information which was previously hidden within and around images in documents and file libraries, is now readily accessible and searchable.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 13 days ago
TGS wraps up MSGBC Basin campaign
Norwegian seismic player TGS has completed its flagship Jaan 3D seismic survey covering the MSGBC Ba...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: 3 months agoPremium
- long read
UXO Risk mitigation tools and techniques
By Eize de Vries Unexploded ordnance (UXO) represents substantial risk and cost for the rapidly grow...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 year ago
Searcher Launches Cloud-Based Seismic Service
Searcher has launched Saismic, a transformative cloud-based service that provides global seismic dat...Posted: about 1 year ago
-
Posted: about 1 year ago
Kongsberg Unveils New GeoPulse USV
Kongsberg Maritime has launched another unmanned surface vehicle at an event in Southampton – ...Posted: about 1 year ago