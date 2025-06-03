APM Terminals Moín launches modernization project to boost efficiency and sustainability

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
June 3, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

As part of a wider commitment to upgrade operational infrastructure and implement sustainable technologies, APM Terminals Moín in Costa Rica has launched a modernization project focused on streamlining access to the terminal.

As disclosed, the initiative began in April 2025 and includes the redevelopment of the terminal’s main access point, with improvements aimed at increasing speed and control in landside operations.

Specifically, the upgrades are said to include construction of new control booths, installation of traffic management systems, sensors, and biometric validation tools, implementation of secondary inspection lanes, and development of a new return lane.

These improvements are set to replace the current system, which reportedly relies on a fixed verification station for container appointments and driver documentation.

“By integrating automation and real-time validation tools, the terminal can improve throughput while maintaining safety for personnel and cargo,” APM Terminals said.

It is worth mentioning that since 2024, the terminal has introduced digitalization of access and container data, electrification of ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, smart STS OCR technology, twistlock control upgrades, non-intrusive scanning technology, strengthening LTE network coverage, network infrastructure migration and device upgrades, pregate construction, and truck alignment systems under cranes.

José Rueda, Managing Director of APM Terminals Moín, stated: “This project marks a critical step forward in our modernisation journey. By upgrading our infrastructure and integrating smart technologies, we are increasing our responsiveness, improving safety and delivering a better experience for customers and transport operators.”

In other news, APM Terminals and Hateco Group celebrated the opening of a new terminal in Haiphong, Vietnam, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen and expand the strategic partnership in port and logistics investment and operations in Haiphong and potential new strategic locations in Vietnam.

