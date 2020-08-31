Seasystems gets LNG FSU mooring equipment deal from DSME
South Korean shipbuilder DSME has tagged Scana-owned Seasystems for the delivery of mooring equipment and analyses for two floating LNG storage units.
Seasystems said in its statement that the delivery consists of 72 hull brackets and chain stoppers.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering will install these on two floating storage units (FSUs) the yard has under construction. Production of the equipment starts in November with delivery to DSME starting in February 2021.
Seasystems will also deliver the analyses required to have the mooring system approved in accordance with class requirements.
To remind, DSME won a contract to deliver two 360,000-cbm LNG barges for Novatek.
The floating LNG storage and transshipment units will serve Novatek’s planned projects in Murmansk and Kamchatka that the Russian company will develop with Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.
The floating units will transship Yamal and Arctic 2 cargoes from ice-breaking LNG carriers to conventional ships.
The Korean shipbuilder expects to deliver the two LNG barges by the end of 2022.
