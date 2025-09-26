Seatrium yard; Source: Seatrium
Home Green Marine Seatrium and Cochin Shipyard level up offshore collaboration

Seatrium and Cochin Shipyard level up offshore collaboration

Collaboration
September 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Seatrium Offshore Technology (SOT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based offshore, marine, and energy solutions provider Seatrium, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India’s Cochin Shipyard (CSL) to strengthen cooperation in the offshore sector across India and Asia.

Seatrium yard; Source: Seatrium

The MoU will enable Seatrium to combine its engineering expertise, specialized equipment, and offshore solutions with Cochin Shipyard’s infrastructure, fabrication facilities, and ship repair experience to pursue business opportunities.

The focus of this partnership will be on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) projects in Asia, with the intention of expanding into other offshore markets in the region.

Seatrium said the MoU sets a framework for joint marketing, project execution, and technology collaboration, paving the way for a long-term partnership with Cochin Shipyard to support regional energy transition and offshore development.

The collaboration builds on an earlier agreement signed in November 2024 for the joint design and supply of critical equipment for jack-up rigs that serve the Indian market.

In addition, the latest deal is seen as the foundation for the Seatrium’s long-term participation in India’s offshore industry.

Winston Cheng, Senior Vice-President and Head of SOT, said: “This MoU is a strategic milestone in Seatrium’s efforts to expand our global footprint across Asia, with India identified as a key market for long-term growth. India’s rapidly developing offshore energy sector and rising demand for maritime infrastructure present compelling opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

“By combining CSL’s robust local capabilities with Seatrium’s deep engineering expertise and technology strengths, we aim to deliver integrated offshore asset solutions that meet the region’s evolving needs. Our shared goal is to support India’s energy transition, enhance its maritime capabilities, and position Seatrium as a trusted partner in driving sustainable offshore development.”

Related Article

Sivakumar A, General Manager, Ship Repair, Cochin Shipyard, added: “The MoU marks a significant step forward in CSL’s efforts to expand our offshore footprint. Our decision to strengthen collaboration with Seatrium demonstrates our confidence in their global expertise, enabling us to jointly deliver high-quality, costeffective solutions to clients across the region.”

OE logo

