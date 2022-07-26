Seaway 7 strikes again offshore US

July 26, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Seaway 7 has won a contract for the transport and installation of inner-array grid cables on an offshore wind farm project in the US.

The contract is valued at between $ 50 million and $ 150 million.

The scope includes the transport and installation of around 160 kilometres of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems.

Seaway 7 will utilise vessels from its cable lay fleet on the undisclosed project.

The contract award is subject to the client reaching a financial close on the project by the end of 2022.

This is the second US project awarded to Seaway 7, after the deployment on the Coastal Virginia offshore wind demonstrator which was completed in 2020.