floating solar plant. Source: Mowi
Floating solar-powered system replaces diesel at salmon pen in Chile 

Floating solar-powered system replaces diesel at salmon pen in Chile 

July 25, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Mowi Chile has rolled out its first low-emission salmon farming installation at the Huar Norte site, integrating a floating solar-powered pen system developed in collaboration with AKVA group.

Floating solar installation. Source: Mowi

The hybrid system replaces part of the site’s diesel usage with solar energy, targeting a reduction of approximately 139,200 liters of diesel per year. According to Mowi, this is expected to cut around 350 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually – emissions Mowi directly controls under Scope 1.

The shift also reduces boat traffic for fuel deliveries and noise from diesel generators, improving on-site working conditions.

“This is an important delivery for us, but even more significant is that Mowi has shown leadership and courage by being the first to act. We are grateful for the trust placed in us as a technology partner for this project,” said Christian Schäfer, General Manager, AKVA Group Chile.

Alotta, which delivered the floating solar hybrid system, noted the installation’s direct impact on Scope 1 emissions.

“By replacing approximately 139,200 litres of diesel annually, this project reduces over 350 tonnes of CO₂ — emissions that Mowi directly controls. Reducing Scope 1 emissions is challenging, but it’s also where real, lasting change begins,” said Alotta in a social media post.

“A proud milestone for clean energy in aquaculture! And we at Alotta are proud to have delivered the floating solar hybrid system powering it.”

In June, Alotta Energy Chile delivered the country’s first floating solar installation at Mowi’s Isla Huar salmon farm in the Los Lagos region, aiming to cut CO2 emissions and reduce diesel reliance in offshore aquaculture.

Back in February, Alotta, in collaboration with compatriot fish farming company Emilsen Fisk, was installing a floating solar power plant at the latter’s facility in Båfjordstranda, making it the “world’s northernmost floating solar power plant.”

