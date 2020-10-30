Second MHI Vestas deck carrier en route to Europe

October 30, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

United Wind Logistics (UWL) has taken delivery of the second of the two deck carriers on long-term charters with MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Source: UWL

MV BraveWind is the sister vessel to MV BoldWind, which was delivered earlier this year.

Both vessels were built at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard in China. MHI Vestas will use the vessels to transport offshore wind turbine components.

On her maiden voyage to Europe, BraveWind will carry barges from Nantong to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

BraveWind has a deadweight of 10,000 mtons, a deck length of 128 metres, and a width of 28 metres. The vessel combines an optimized hull design and diesel electric propulsion, UWL said.

The electric package is supplied by ABB and powered by four MAN diesel generators. Additionally, the MAN engines meet IMO Tier III emission regulations being equipped with a Selective Catalytic Reduction system.

UWL has an option to order two additional deck carriers at Jiangsu Zhenjiang.

Besides MV BoldWind, the Hamburg-based company currently operates one other specialized deck carrier, MV Vestvind, which has been on a charter with MHI Vestas since June 2017.