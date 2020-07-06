SeeByte getting new chief executive officer

Software developer for unmanned maritime systems SeeByte has appointed Dr Chris Haworth as the company’s new chief executive officer.

The appointment becomes effective August 2020.

At the same time, Dr Scott Reed will become SeeByte’s chief technology officer.

For Haworth, this is a promotion from previous position of commercial director of the company.

He succeeds Dr Bob Black, who will retire, but remain on the board as a non-executive director and strategic adviser.

Reed has also secured promotion from his position as engineering director to become CTO.

George Lecakes, chairman of the company, said:

“We are delighted to announce the promotions of Chris and Scott who have been key members of the SeeByte team for many years.

He also added that this transition was in plans for some time, and it should provide stability and continuity for SeeByte as the company continues to grow.



Chris Haworth stated: “I am looking forward to leading an excellent team of people as we continue to develop our technology base, grow the business, and serve our customers around the world.”

Bob Black also said: “It’s been a great privilege to lead SeeByte for the last ten years. I look forward to supporting Chris, Scott and the rest of the SeeByte team.”