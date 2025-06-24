China’s Wuhu Shipyard sets sights on European market with new green shipping alliance

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
June 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder Wuhu Shipyard has moved to enter the European market with a new research and development (R&D) cooperation agreement focused on green shipping technology.

Wuhu Shipyard recently signed a cooperation agreement with Germany’s Tamm Media to promote China’s green shipbuilding technology and integrate overseas market resources and experience.

The Chinese shipyard intends to capitalize on the advantages of its subsidiary San Dian Shui New Energy Technology in the fields of alternative energy propulsion systems, such as electric and hydrogen, and intelligent ship technology, aiming for in-depth cooperation with European shipping companies.

Reportedly, the parties will focus on:

  • Green power R&D: Joint development of new energy propulsion systems, energy-saving and emission-reducing solutions for the European inland waterway sector
  • Ship design optimization and innovation: Optimization of efficient and eco-friendly ship designs based on specific waterways and operational requirements
  • Localization and demonstration: Implementing demonstration projects, promoting localized manufacturing and supply chain construction, and absorbing Europe’s experience in operational management and environmental protection standards

According to Wuhu Shipyard, this strategic collaboration marks “a key step to actively integrate into the global green shipping chain and expand the high-end marine network”.

The partnership is also expected to directly support the modernization of the European inland fleet, accelerate the large-scale application of clean energy in the traditional inland waterway transportation, and contribute to the low-carbon transformation of the global shipping industry by contributing “Chinese solutions”.

