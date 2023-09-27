Sener designs two LNG-powered ships with CCS for Grona Shipping

September 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Spanish technology and engineering group Sener has developed the conceptual and basic engineering design of two new vessels equipped with carbon capture systems (CCSs) for German company Grona Shipping.

These vessels, capable of operating in freezing waters, will be two general cargo ships of 6,000 and 9,100 tons, respectively.

Both vessels will have a liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion system and incorporate CO2 capture systems, which can be located on top of the LNG tanks or as structural tanks (between the two cargo holds).

These systems aim to help shipowners meet the decarbonization targets set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the European Union (EU), reducing the need to replace their ships’ propulsion systems, according to the ship designer.

Likewise, the design conceived by Sener contemplates optimized lines that will help to reduce the towing resistance of the vessels, improving their behavior during navigation.

Roberto Fernández, Director of Marine at Sener, pointed out that “decarbonising the naval sector is an important objective not only for this industry, but for the entire economy. This decarbonisation can be a lever for growth and innovation, proposing challenges that, solved through technology, take the sector to a new level. We are pleased to accompany Grona Shipping on this path towards reducing emissions from its fleet”.

Grona Shipping is a company operating in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, among others, where these vessels would enter into operation. By incorporating these ships into the fleet, the company hopes to advance its mission to develop a fleet with low environmental impact.

According to Grona Shipping, the fleet will gradually consist of single-fuelled LNG propulsion vessels. All the vessels will be prepared for carbon capture and storage.

Meanwhile, Sener has recently designed a new biofuel tanker able to capture CO2 from other vessels. The design features a complete emission reduction and management system made up of a CO2 capture and storage system, a selective catalytic reduction or SCR system (process to convert nitrogen oxides into diatomic nitrogen and water, with the help of a catalyst) and a sulfate cleaning system.