Serica Energy
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Serica Energy brings UK firm with North Sea oil & gas assets into its fold

Serica Energy brings UK firm with North Sea oil & gas assets into its fold

Business & Finance
July 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-based upstream oil and gas player Serica Energy has wrapped up the acquisition of a compatriot player, Parkmead (E&P) Limited (PUK), from Parkmead Group, expanding its North Sea portfolio with two additional licenses on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Serica Energy

Serica revealed a deal in December 2024 to buy 100% of the shares in PUK, encompassing a 50% working interest in license P2400 (Skerryvore) and a 50% working interest in license P2634 (Fynn Beauly).

Parkmead has now confirmed the conclusion of all post-completion tasks in the sale of its UK offshore petroleum licenses to Serica Energy, via the previously announced sale of its subsidiary Parkmead E&P, worth up to a potential £134 million.

The firm retained 100% of its cash-producing assets, covering four producing onshore gas fields in the Netherlands and its onshore electricity-producing wind farm in Scotland, and intends to focus its attention on greener energy.

The disposal of Parkmead E&P is said to mark a significant step in recalibrating the company’s portfolio to capitalize on opportunities in renewables, driving future growth and generating value for shareholders.

Related Article

Parkmead claims to be in a strong financial position, with cash balances of around £13 million as at June 30, 2025, with a minimal outstanding debt of just £0.7 million, which remains from the development of its 100% owned and operated wind farm at Kempstone Hill.

The company will be receiving additional deferred cash of £7 million, relating to the sale of its UK E&P subsidiary to Serica, comprising two payments of £3.1 million and £3.9 million, due on February 27, 2026, and the same date in 2027, respectively.

In addition, the firm explains that there are further potential payments of up to £30 million and £90 million, conditional on future field development approvals for the Skerryvore and Fynn licenses, respectively, providing a potential opportunity to realize significant additional upside in the future.

Tom Cross, Parkmead’s Executive Chairman, commented: “Parkmead has made strong progress across all elements of the business in the first half of 2025. We have completed the sale of our UK offshore-focused subsidiary, delivered solid operational performance from our onshore producing assets, advanced our flagship renewable energy project at Glenskinnan, and achieved a very healthy and robust financial position.”

While Parkmead is continuing to mature a range of high-impact investment and acquisition opportunities, it will no longer be an offshore license operator in the North Sea, with all the regulatory aspects and operational demands that entail. Therefore, the company has reduced staff positions and its office space by over 40%.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles