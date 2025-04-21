Atlantic Zonda drillship; Source: Pelago Management
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Seventh-gen drillship kicks off its maiden drilling gig with Petrobras

Seventh-gen drillship kicks off its maiden drilling gig with Petrobras

Exploration & Production
April 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

A newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship, managed by Ventura Offshore Midco, a subsidiary of the Brazilian deepwater offshore drilling contractor Ventura Offshore, has started its inaugural offshore drilling assignment in Brazilian waters with the South American country’s energy giant Petrobras.

Atlantic Zonda drillship; Source: Pelago Management

Eldorado Drilling, an offshore drilling player backed by a group of well-known Norwegian investors, bought the Zonda, formerly known as the Pacific Zonda, and another newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in 2023, with delivery due in 2024.

The seventh-generation new-build ultra-deepwater drillship embarked on a voyage from SHI to Seatrium shipyard in Singapore to undergo comprehensive upgrades to be equipped with an advanced technological drilling package in preparation for drilling operations in Brazil.

Related Article

The DS Atlantic Zonda, managed by Ventura Offshore through marketing and operating
agreements with the rig owner, Eldorado Drilling, has now begun operations with Petrobras under a three-year contract, which comes with an option for an additional three years.

As a result, the firm will earn its management fees and reimbursable revenues from the agreement. Featuring the Samsung 96K design, the Atlantic Zonda drillship is said to be among the world’s most capable seventh-generation dual-activity rigs capable of drilling operations in water depths of 12,000 feet (around 3,658 meters).

Guilherme Coelho, CEO of Ventura Offshore, commented: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire Ventura Offshore team for achieving this important milestone. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

“Additionally, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Eldorado Drilling for their invaluable partnership and support throughout this endeavor. We look forward to delivering safe and efficient operations to Petrobras with the Atlantic Zonda.”

The rig, which has six thrusters with a capacity of 4,500 KW each and a total hook load of 1,250 t with a variable deck load of 22,000 mt, is equipped with managed pressure drilling (MPD) capability.

Svend Anton Maier, CEO of Eldorado Drilling, remarked: “We are excited to commence the contract made possible through our strong relationship with Ventura and the hard work, dedication and commitment of the entire Zonda project team.”

The start of operations comes after Petrobras upped its exploration capex ante to develop new frontiers and expand production, with $73.5 billion earmarked up to and including 2028. The Brazilian state-owned energy player also revealed its giant tender for subsea trees in July 2024.

The company plans to have 14 additional FPSOs by 2028 and intends to drill 50 new wells by the end of 2028. Therefore, 25 new wells will be drilled in Southeast Basins, 16 in the Equatorial Margin, and 9 in other countries.

Petrobras’ Strategic Plan 2024-2028‘ highlights its intention to spend $102 billion over the next few years, with $11.5 billion earmarked for projects propelling its decarbonization agenda forward.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles