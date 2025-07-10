Normand Turquesa vessel at sea
Petrobras and Solstad formalize $84M vessel deal

Petrobras and Solstad formalize $84M vessel deal

Vessels
July 10, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore (SOFF) has received board approval for an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) from its fleet to carry out a multi-year assignment with Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras.

Normand Turquesa AHTS; Source: Solstad

Solstad confirmed that the four-year contract for Normand Turquesa, which was announced in May, has now been formally approved by the board and signed. Set to start in February 2026, the contract has a gross value of around $84 million.

The 2007-built Normant Turquesa is of UT 722 L design and can accommodate 30 persons. When the deal was announced, Solstad stated the vessel will now be fully committed until February 2030.

The assignments of two other vessels from SOFF’s fleet received board approval in early June, two months after they were initially announced.

As for other news related to Petrobras, the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP) recently named the FPSO Guanabara MV31 working at the Mero field in the Santos Basin as Brazil’s largest producer.

Shortly before that, another FPSO, P-78, was getting ready to start its journey from Seatrium’s Singapore yard to join six other units working at the Búzios field operated by the Brazilian major.

