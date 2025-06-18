Safe Notos; Source: Prosafe
Prosafe vessel’s Brazilian gig confirmed as Petrobras upholds bid results

June 18, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

With the results of the tender reaffirmed, Oslo Stock Exchange-listed semi-submersible accommodation vessel owner and operator Prosafe is anticipating the prompt signing of a multi-year vessel contract in South America with Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas giant.

The company’s Safe Notos dynamically positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel was selected as the winner of Petrobras’ tender in May 2025. However, the four-year deal with the Brazilian giant was still subject to the approval process and a formal award.

As Petrobras has ratified the result of the bidding process for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil, the contract with a total value of approximately $204 million is expected to be entered into without delay.

The long-term assignment, which is scheduled to begin in September 2026, will last until Q3 2030. The 2016-built Safe Notos vessel, which can accommodate 500 persons, comes with a large crane capacity, open deck area, and a telescopic gangway.

The vessel’s current contract, which started in Q3 2022, was secured in May 2022. Prosafe revealed a revenue of $33 million in Q1 2025, with four vessels active during the quarter.

