SGS supports Hafnia environmental goals

November 20, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) has entered into a new agreement with product tanker owner and operator Hafnia to provide underwater hull maintenance and repair services for their fleet of 93 owned vessels.

The deal will see all related underwater works for the Hafnia Tankers fleet coordinated out of SGS’ Singapore office to ensure alignment with their technical team in Singapore.

Surajit Chanda, vice president Technical, In-House Fleet at Hafnia, said: “Protecting the environment with preventative and proactive underwater maintenance policies, while optimizing the commercial performance of our fleet has always been one of our key operational objectives. SGS offers the right size & depth, global coverage, and consistent reliability we need to achieve that.”

SGS chief commercial officer, Harun Duzgoren, commented: “With our new cloud-based reporting tool and SGS Partner Central platform, strategically located office network, and our 165 strong diver-technician team, we look forward to assisting them with their environmental and energy efficiency goals.”

Subsea Global Solutions managing director, APAC region, Capt. Satnam Kumar, further added: “Our environmental objectives align with Hafnia’s Environmental Management Plan that aims to set the gold standard on climate action for the industry.”

Kumar also highlighted that SGS will commit to supporting these initiatives and help Hafnia reduce their fleet’s fuel consumption and emissions world-wide.