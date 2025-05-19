Cargill-Hafnia joint venture is up and running

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 19, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Seascale Energy, a joint venture between Cargill Ocean Transportation and Hafnia dedicated to marine fuel procurement services, has officially commenced operations.

Created in February 2025, Seascale Energy combines Hafnia’s Bunker Alliance with Cargill’s existing bunker business Pure Marine Fuels to become “one of the largest and most innovative marine fuel procurement platforms globally”.

Marking the official operational launch on May 19, the new joint venture aims to ensure ‘reliable’ access to ‘high-quality’ marine fuel at competitive prices by delivering considerable cost efficiencies, transparency, and access to sustainable fuel innovations, according to the partners.

By consolidating bunker purchasing volumes, the venture intends to secure competitive pricing and terms for shipowners and charterers while providing tailored procurement solutions. It will also offer an expanded global port network, enabling a ‘consistent’ fuel supply worldwide.

As previously informed, Seascale Energy will initially represent close to 7.5 million metric tons in bunkering volume.

The company will be owned jointly and equally by Cargill and Hafnia. It will be jointly governed and will operate under a dual-CEO structure (Olivier Josse, Cargill and Peter Grünwaldt, Hafnia).

