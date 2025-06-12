UK urged to partner with subsea sector to defend underwater infrastructure 

GUH CEO Neil Gordon
Authorities & Government
June 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the trade and development body representing the UK’s £9 billion (approximately 12.2 billion) subsea sector, has called on the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to overhaul its approach to underwater defence and begin working directly with commercial subsea companies to counter rising threats.

GUH CEO, Neil Gordon. Source: GUH (Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

The statement follows the release of the UK government’s 2025 Strategic Defence Review. GUH argues that outdated MoD procurement models are no longer fit for purpose, given the rapidly evolving nature of threats facing the country.

“Instead of viewing the commercial underwater sector as a supplier of last resort, the MoD must view it as a primary partner of innovation,” said Neil Gordon, GUH Chief Executive.

“The underwater threats facing the country are existential. A single successful attack on a key undersea cable or offshore energy pipeline could have cascading effects on our economy, energy security and society. The disconnect between the MoD and the technologies that it must deploy to protect our borders is putting the country at risk.”

According to GUH, hostile actors are stepping up hybrid threats in UK waters, including cyberattacks on subsea data systems and physical interference with offshore energy infrastructure. The group is urging the government to adopt a more agile, integrated model that prioritises speed and adaptability.

“GUH has already identified commercially available technologies with the potential to be adapted for defence use without the need for prolonged R&D cycles. In many cases, these solutions are already in deployment for offshore energy, subsea inspection, environmental monitoring and autonomous operations. ” Gordon said.

“GUH members are operating at the cutting edge of what is technically feasible but without a significant mindset change, the UK govt risks wasting a glaring opportunity with a sector that is ready and willing to engage. The scale and immediacy of the underwater threat now demands a more agile and proactive response from the MoD.”

In April, GUH and Subsea Innovation Cluster Australia (SICA), a membership organization of companies in the Australian subsea industry, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster innovation, collaboration, and growth among companies and organizations in the subsea sector in the two countries.

