Shearwater gets CGG 3D survey award in Norway
Shearwater GeoServices has received an award by CGG for a 3D survey in Norway.
The Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client survey, which has already started, will take approximately one month to complete.
The survey is being conducted by the SW Amundsen.
“We are pleased to see this award which will be CGG’s latest multi-sensor survey with Shearwater, and which further strengthens our strategic relationship,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.
