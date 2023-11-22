Petrobras and Shearwater set up partnership to ‘reshape’ seismic exploration

November 22, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Shearwater GeoServices and Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras have entered into a multi-year collaborative technology agreement aimed at reshaping seismic exploration and field developments in Brazil.

Source: Shearwater GeoServices

The commitment will encompass the industrialization of Shearwater’s marine vibratory source technology and associated services for the Brazilian offshore basins.

“This project aims to accelerate the exploration and development of the Brazilian fields, leveraging increased operational efficiency, innovative geophysical improvements and better control of seismic frequencies emitted in the Brazilian waters,” said Roberta Alves Mendes, Reservoir Technology General Manager at Cenpes Petrobras.

Central to the endeavor is Shearwater’s marine vibrator, with the engineering name of project BASS, which promises significant gains in operational efficiency, seismic data quality, and reduced sound emissions when compared to traditional methods, the Norwegian company said.

“This historic collaboration merges cutting-edge technology and innovation with our well-established business rapport with Petrobras in Brazil. The combination of this groundbreaking seismic source with our inhouse Pearl node technology, empowers Shearwater and Petrobras to elevate the standards of quality, efficiency, and sustainability within the realm of seismic solutions,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO at Shearwater.

Shearwater GeoServices also recently entered a strategic alliance with Norway’s Argeo with the aim of innovating and pioneering new technology and products across the subsea and ocean bottom node (OBN) markets.