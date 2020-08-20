Shearwater in 3D shoot for SK Innovation off Vietnam
Shearwater GeoServices has received an award for a towed streamer 3D acquisition by SK Innovation, the operator of Vietnam Block 16-2.
“This will be Shearwater’s first seismic survey in Vietnam and our first project for our new client SK Innovation”, said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.
“We are well-established in South East Asia and look forward to further expanding our regional operations through this new survey.”
The survey covers 900 sq. km in Block 16-2 of the Cuu Long Basin.
Shearwater has deployed the vessel SW Duchess for the survey.
