Shearwater lands 3D survey job offshore Vietnam

April 12, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Shearwater GeoServices has secured 3D seismic survey work by a major operator in Vietnam.

SW Vespucci vessel (Courtesy of Shearwater GeoServices)

The two-and-a-half-month project will begin in April 2021 and will be conducted by the SW Vespucci, according to Shearwater.

Shearwater has established experience in Vietnam and has worked for the same operator multiple times in recent years, the company said.

Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater, said: “This award contributes to an already strong portfolio of projects in the Asia Pacific region announced in recent weeks as market conditions improve”.

The SW Vespucci is said to be one of the seismic industry’s most flexible vessels, operating both in the towed streamer and ocean bottom markets, equipped with Qmarine technology and capable of performing 2D, 3D, and 4D surveys.