Shearwater wins Suriname seismic with Petronas

September 21, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Shearwater GeoServices has won a large towed streamer 3D seismic survey for Block 52, offshore Suriname by Petronas.

The four-month project should commence in Q4, 2020.

“This new survey in Suriname comes at an exciting time for this area,” said Irene Waage Basili, the chief executive officer of Shearwater.

“We look forward to working together with PSEPBV, an affiliate of Petronas in Suriname, for this project.”

The 3D seismic survey covers surface area of 6,200 square kilometres in Suriname’s Block 52.

Specifically, the Geo Caribbean vessel will carry out the survey.

Petronas is the operator of Block 52 with 50 per cent participating interest together with partner, ExxonMobil holding the rest.