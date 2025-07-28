Back to overview
Shelf Drilling fleet staying busy with new UK contract and Egypt extension

July 28, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

UAE-headquartered offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured one new contract and one extension for two vessels from its fleet.

Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig; Source: Shelf Drilling

Under the first deal, a subsidiary of Shelf Drilling (North Sea) landed a contract, valued at around $12 million, for its premium jack-up rig, Shelf Drilling Fortress, in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). Under it, the rig is slated to drill one firm well with an estimated duration of three months. The start of operations is targeted for late August or early September 2025.

The 2014-built Fortress is of Friede & Goldman JU-3000N design and can accommodate 148 persons. Its maximum drilling depth is 35,000 feet, or around 10,600 meters, and water depth 400 feet, or 122 meters.

The unit previously worked with what was an undisclosed North Sea operator at the time when the contract was announced in April 2024 – and what the fleet status report identifies as TotalEnergies – offshore the UK. The contract started in September 2024 and was supposed to end in May 2025.

Shelf Drilling also said that the rig most recently concluded a contract in the UK in May 2025, but no additional details were disclosed.

Shelf Drilling’s CEO, Greg O’Brien, noted: “This award reflects continued demand for our high-specification rigs and our strong track record of safety and operational excellence. We remain focused on securing additional work to maximize fleet utilization across key regions.”

Additionally, the Rig 141 jack-up won a one-year extension in direct continuation of its current contract in the Gulf of Suez, offshore Egypt. The extension is valued at approximately $23 million. 

The rig’s stay in Egypt with Gempetco, which was supposed to end in February 2026 under an extension secured last March, has therefore been extended to February 2027.

Built in 1982, Rig 141 is of Marathon LeTourneau 82-SD-C design and can accommodate 100 persons. Its maximum drilling depth is 20,000 feet, approximately 6096 meters, and water depth 250 feet, or 76 meters.

Most recently, the UAE operator secured a one-year extension for its Key Manhattan jack-up rig with Eni in Italian waters. Thanks to this, the rig is now committed until November 2026.

