Shelf Drilling rig staying one year longer with Chevron in Angola

Shelf Drilling rig staying one year longer with Chevron in Angola

August 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UAE-headquartered offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a contract extension in West Africa with Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC), a subsidiary of the U.S.-headquartered energy giant Chevron.

Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig; Source: Shelf Drilling

Following a 15-month award in June 2024 for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig to undertake drilling operations offshore West Africa, the rig owner has won a one-year contract
extension.

This will begin in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, extending the commitment until February 2027. However, Chevron’s CABGOC has an option for an additional year thereafter. The total added contract value for the firm term is approximately $50 million.

The 2007-built Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig is of a Baker Marine Pacific Class 375 design and had its last upgrade in 2022. The rig, which is capable of operating in water depths of up to 375 feet, can accommodate 150 people.

This jack-up has been on an assignment with Chevron’s subsidiary in Angola since January 2022. Shelf Drilling has secured more work for its rigs recently, as confirmed by a recent contract and extension for two other rigs.

The latest contract extension in West Africa comes after ADES set the wheels in motion to bring Shelf Drilling into its fold.

