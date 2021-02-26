Shell-chartered LNG London completes milestone loading

February 26, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Belgian inland transportation specialist, Victrol, said LNG London completed its 100th loading at the Gate LNG terminal in the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

Courtesy of Aeroview B.V./Victrol

Victrol stressed in its brief statement through its social media channels, that the vessel has been in operation for around year and a half.

LNG London is Europe’s first inland-waterway liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel.

It is owned by LNG Shipping, a cooperation between Victrol and Sogestran. It is on long-term charter to Shell, which will primarily deploy the LNG bunkering vessel in the ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp.

The vessel is loaded with LNG at the Gate terminal in Rotterdam. Its transfer system enables delivery of LNG to seagoing vessels, inland barges and terminals onshore, while a restricted air draft allows the barge to sail via inland waterways to Antwerp and Amsterdam, if required.

The LNG bunkering vessel is 110 meters long and 15 meters wide, with a cargo capacity of 3,000 cubic meters of LNG.