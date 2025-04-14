With pilot run off the list, Port of Rotterdam gearing up for ammonia bunkering

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
April 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Dutch Port of Rotterdam has hosted an ammonia bunkering pilot at the Maasvlakte 2 APM terminal, validating the safety framework for ammonia bunkering and marking “an important step” toward sustainable shipping.

Courtesy of Port of Rotterdam Authority (Photo by Bob van Bruggen)

The demonstration pilot, which involved transferring 800 cubic meters (cbm) of liquid, cold ammonia at -33°C between two ships, was conducted on April 12.

The pilot was facilitated by the Port of Rotterdam Authority and conducted by OCI, owner and operator of the port’s ammonia terminal, partnered with Trammo, which supplied the two tankers carrying OCI’s ammonia.

James Fisher Fendercare provided equipment and know-how to ensure the safe execution of the ship-to-ship transfer at the berth location provided by APM Terminal. Bunker barge operator Victrol shared its bunkering expertise during the preparation of the pilot. The DCMR Environmental Protection Agency, Rijnmond Safety Region (VRR), and the Joint Fire Service (GB) were involved to ensure the pilot was conducted safely and smoothly.

According to the Port of Rotterdam, this pilot marks an important step in preparing the port for vessels bunkering clean ammonia, a carbon-free fuel, as the first ships capable of utilizing this bunker fuel are expected in 2026 and 2027.

Rotterdam is said to be the world’s second-largest bunker port, with approximately ten million tonnes of fuel bunkered annually. The port authority aims to enable the bunkering of all alternative low-carbon fuels in the future, promoting greater sustainability for international shipping.

The recently conducted pilot used grey ammonia, which reportedly shares the same chemical properties as clean ammonia, an alternative fuel expected to play a key role in the large-scale decarbonization of shipping.

To prepare for new marine fuels, the port of Rotterdam uses the international Port Readiness Level assessment tool and plans to take various steps will to ensure that all regulatory, safety, infrastructural and supply factors are in order.

The port noted it had already fully implemented this method for LNG and, to a large degree, for methanol.

For ammonia, the pilot concludes level 6 and raises the port’s readiness to level 7, with all safety procedures ready to allow bunkering on a project basis. With this enhanced readiness, the port of Rotterdam is ensuring that it is prepared for bunkering of the first ammonia-fueled ships. The learnings of the pilot and the established procedures will be disseminated to the EU, other ports, and relevant parties, the port authority explained.

The ammonia bunker demonstration is one of several trial projects in the European MAGPIE program that brings together various ports, research institutes, universities, and companies to work jointly on innovation and sustainability. This consortium wants to combine the supply and use of green energy in ports and use innovation to increase the efficiency of logistics.

Research and development center Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is also involved in the pilot and will drive the further dissemination of the knowledge and experience gained to the international community, the Rotterdam port stated.

