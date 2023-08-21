Shell kicks off site survey over high-impact North Sea prospect

August 21, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered energy giant Shell has confirmed that site survey works associated with its exploration well in the North Sea are now underway.

Illustration; Source: Shell

The announcement about the completion of a vessel mobilisation for a site survey over Shell’s Selene exploration well came from the oil major’s partner, Deltic Energy. A positive well investment decision for Selene was made in July 2022.

Following approval from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the partners received formal confirmation that the P2437 license had moved into the next phase on 31 October 2022. Shell also assumed operatorship of the license as part of the process of moving into the drilling phase.

According to the oil major, a geophysical site survey vessel has been mobilised to acquire high-resolution 2D seismic lines over the proposed well location. This seismic acquisition is expected to be completed before the end of August. The data acquired will then be used to inform the geotechnical survey, which will further assist in determining the exact location and placement of the rig.

Graham Swindells, Chief Executive of Deltic Energy, commented:“The commencement of the site survey on Selene is another important step on the path to drilling this high-impact, low-risk prospect in the Southern North Sea. We are looking forward to working with Shell as we continue to progress the well design prior to the scheduled drilling operations in mid-2024.”

A few months ago, Shell made – what it deemed to be – a “transformational gas discovery“ at the Pensacola gas prospect in licence P2252 in the Southern North Sea in February 2023, which is said to contain P50 estimated ultimate recovery of 302 BCF of gas, of which 90 BCF is net to Deltic.

With this outcome, Pensacola is perceived to be the largest natural gas discovery in the North Sea in over a decade.