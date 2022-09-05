Shell to develop deepwater gas project in Malaysia using offshore platform powered by solar panels

September 5, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Oil major Shell has taken a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia with expectations to reach the first gas in 2026.

Rosmari-Marjoram are deepwater sour gas fields discovered in 2014 fields. They are situated 220 kilometres (km) off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, and will be powered by renewable energy, using solar power for the offshore platform, Shell said on Monday.

According to Shell, the unmanned wellhead platform will utilise power from 240 solar panels, while the onshore plant is connected to the Sarawak grid system which is supplied mainly from hydroelectric plants. Diesel generators and batteries are to be used as a backup.

Shell’s subsidiary, Sarawak Shell Berhad, has an 80 per cent interest and Petronas Carigali has the remaining 20 per cent interest in the project.

“Rosmari-Marjoram will help to deliver a secure and reliable supply of energy, responsibly and efficiently,” said Shell Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovich. “This demonstrates our Powering Progress strategy – powering lives, generating value, and reducing emissions by using renewable energy to power Rosmari-Marjoram.”

The Rosmari-Marjoram development is one of the strategic projects to ensure a sustained gas supply to the Petronas LNG Complex. The project comprises a remotely operated offshore platform and onshore gas plant, with infrastructure that includes one of the longest sour wet gas offshore pipelines in the world stretching more than 200 km.

Rosmari-Marjoram project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d). Gas production is expected to start in 2026.

Ivan Tan, Country Chair and Senior Vice President Upstream Malaysia said, “The support and partnership from Petronas and the Government of Sarawak are critical to achieving this milestone with Rosmari-Marjoram.”