Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Siemens Energy, Techint to design electrolysis plant for low-carbon methanol project in Mexico

Siemens Energy, Techint to design electrolysis plant for low-carbon methanol project in Mexico

Business Developments & Projects
September 1, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Siemens Energy, a German publicly traded energy technology company, and Techint Engineering & Construction (E&C), a part of the Italian-Argentine Techint Group, have been selected to carry out the front-end engineering design (FEED) for a 210 MW electrolysis plant that will form part of the low-carbon methanol project, Pacifico Mexinol, located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

As estimated, the plant will be able to generate more than 4,000 kg of green hydrogen per hour. Once operational, scheduled for 2029, it is expected to be “the largest of its kind in the Americas and one of the largest in the world.”

Esteban Trouet, Project Director, said: “At Techint E&C, we talk about our passion for making projects a reality, and this is even more evident in high-impact challenges such as Mexinol, which allow us to contribute our technical expertise and continue building a better future for everyone.”

The Pacifico Mexinol project, worth over $3.3 billion, is led by U.S.-based Transition Industries in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank, and is set to be executed by a consortium composed of third parties.

Once operational, the complex is expected to be “the world’s largest ultra-low carbon methanol facility,” with an estimated annual production of 350,000 metric tons of green methanol and 1.8 million metric tons of blue methanol, using natural gas with carbon capture.

It is understood that the output is intended for use in a variety of sectors, including fuels and industrial materials, with volumes to be exported globally via the Port of Topolobampo.

Commenting on the Siemens and Techint collaboration, Rommel Gallo, CEO of Transition Industries, stated: “The partnership with Siemens Energy and Techint E&C allows us to develop the hydrogen production component of our Pacífico Mexinol project, reducing emissions and contributing to the global energy transition.”

It is worth noting that earlier in 2025, NEXTCHEM, a technology business unit of Italy-based group MAIRE, was awarded about €210 million supply contract for Pacifico Mexinol.

The deal, subject to final investment decision (FID), is said to include basic engineering and critical proprietary equipment supply based on the proprietary NX AdWinMethanol Zero technology, as well as site assistance services, support for commissioning, start-up, and operations.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles