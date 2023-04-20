Silverstream teams up with Orient Marine on air lubrication tech sales in Japan

April 20, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Maritime clean technology firm Silverstream Technologies and Orient Marine Co. have signed a new agency agreement for sales support of the Silverstream System within Japan.

Silverstream Technologies

The agreement will allow Orient Marine to act as an agent for Silverstream in Japan, providing local representation for marketing and promoting the company’s air lubrication technology.

The move builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Silverstream, Orient Marine and Mitsui & Co. Europe Plc. in July 2022. The MoU was signed to spur the uptake of the Silverstream® System within the Japanese ship-owning community.

“As we deepen our links with Southeast Asia’s shipping community and its key maritime nations, we need partners that we can rely on to support us with local expertise, industry knowledge and the same first-rate service that the industry associates with Silverstream Technologies,” Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said.

“This new Agency Agreement with Orient Marine will provide us with a smooth path to engaging with Japan’s key shipowners, yards, ship designers and charterers.”

“The Agency Agreement builds on the MoU we agreed in July 2022 and will enable us to use our expertise and connections across the Japanese shipping market to propel the uptake of the Silverstream System® to meet a growing need for decarbonisation,” Naoki Shinohara, Executive Vice President, Orient Marine, added.

The deal comes ahead of a programme of engagement with the Japanese market planned by Silverstream to take place across Spring 2023. Namely, in April, Silverstream’s team plans to travel to Japan and engage with charterers, shipowners and shipyards.