Home Green Marine KCC concludes energy efficiency retrofit program, reports ‘meaningful emissions reductions’

Operations & Maintenance
May 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has completed its energy efficiency retrofit program in a bid to deliver “the most carbon-efficient deep-sea shipping solution in the tanker and dry bulk segments”.

MV Baffin in Yeosu, South Korea, in first loading port after drydock. Courtesy of KCC

The program encompassed installing a range of technologies to achieve energy efficiency of KCC’s CABU II vessels.

Following the drydocking of the 2016-built MV Baffin, KCC marked the completion of the planned energy efficiency retrofit program, which included the following technologies:

  • Silverstream air lubrication system for reducing friction between the vessel and the water to cut fuel consumption and emissions;
  • Shaft generator for generating electricity directly from the main engine and improving overall fuel efficiency;
  • Becker Mewis Duct, a hydrodynamic device, for optimizing water flow and enhancing propulsion efficiency; and
  • Silicone-based anti-fouling hull coating for maintaining fuel performance over time.

KCC reported that these technical upgrades, combined with ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency, had already delivered “meaningful emissions reductions”. Between 2020 and 2022, the CABU II fleet averaged approximately 7.4 g CO2 per ton-nautical mile (EEOI). By 2024, that figure had already fallen below 5.80, according to the shipowner.

“This performance improvement underscores the impact of the retrofit program, with the completion of the CABU II fleet upgrades marking another key milestone in KCC’s commitment to delivering the most carbon-efficient deep-sea shipping solution in the tanker and dry bulk segments,” KCC stated.

The company owns and operates eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers, with three CABU III vessels under construction for delivery in 2026.

KCC ordered three third-generation CABU vessels from China-based shipbuilders Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding in 2023.

