Silverstream tech ordered for Finnlines’ new RoPaxes

May 19, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Finnish ferry operator Finnlines has contracted clean technology company Silverstream Technologies to install its air lubrication technology on two environmentally friendly newbuild roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) vessels.

The construction of the first unit is expected to begin this summer at China Merchants Nanjing Jinling Shipyard (Weihai).

As explained, the Silverstream System will reduce fuel consumption and associated emissions on the two new Superstar vessels.

Image Courtesy: Silverstream Technologies

The two 235-metre vessels, which have a capacity of 5,100 lane metres and will carry up to 1,100 passengers, will be delivered by 2023 to operate between Finland and Sweden across the Baltic Sea. The ships will be built to the highest Swedish/Finnish ice class (1A Super), with a twin shaft line propulsion system powered by four main engines.

Silverstream said that its system will further improve the environmental credentials of the Superstar-class vessels. The technology will exist alongside a suite of measures on the vessels to reduce environmental impact and improve passenger comfort.

Specifically, the system uses a series of air release units (ARUs) in the flat bottom of a vessel to generate a rigid carpet of microbubbles that travel the full length of the hull. Silverstream has already begun manufacturing the air release units (ARUs) for the two Superstar vessels and will start working with China Merchants Nanjing Jinling Shipyard to install the technology onboard.

“We are constantly renewing and developing our fleet, and the upcoming three hybrid RoRos, as well as two eco-sustainable Superstar RoPaxes, are a next step in the evolution of Finnlines’ fleet. These new vessels will increase our cargo and passenger capacity significantly and, together with our connections, we can meet the needs of our customers better – in a sustainable and responsible way,” Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO, Finnlines, commented.

Today’s announcement follows the recent completion of trials of the Silverstream System on another Grimaldi Group newbuild RoRo vessel, the Eco Valencia.

Eco Valencia saves 5.1 pct in fuel with Silverstream's air lubrication

Fuel and emissions savings of 5.1% were recorded during ALS testing on the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation RoRo carrier. Silverstream continues to progress with installations across the rest of Grimaldi’s GG5G fleet.