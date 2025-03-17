Back to overview
Home Green Marine Newest hybrid RoRo ship rounds off Grimaldi's GG5G fleet

Newest hybrid RoRo ship rounds off Grimaldi’s GG5G fleet

Vessels
March 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipping company Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the final hybrid roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ship in its Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) class.

Courtesy of Grimaldi Group

The Italian-flagged Eco Napoli, the last of 14 ships in the GG5G class, was delivered on March 14, 2025, at the Jinling shipyard in Nanjing, China.

The newbuild has a length of 238 meters, a beam of 34 meters, a gross tonnage of 67,311 tons, and a service speed of 20.8 knots.

Compared to the previous series of Grimaldi’s RoRo vessels for short sea routes, the new ship can accommodate double double the load on its seven decks without affecting fuel consumption and halving CO2 emissions per unit transported, Grimaldi explained.

In addition to technological solutions that optimize the ship’s fuel consumption and performance, Eco Napoli is equipped with electronically controlled engines and with an exhaust gas cleaning system for the reduction of sulfur and particulate emissions.

Furthermore, during port stays, the newbuild is capable of lowering emissions to zero by using the electricity stored in mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5 MWh, which are recharged during navigation thanks to shaft generators and 350 m2 of solar panels.

As disclosed, Eco Napoli is expected to arrive in the Mediterranean in early May, carrying approximately 7,800 linear meters of rolling cargo (cars, vans, trucks, agricultural machines, etc.). The ship will then be used to on Grimaldi’s RoRo connection between Gemlik, Ambarli, Patras, and Trieste.

With the arrival of the Eco Napoli, the GG5G fleet is finally complete: fourteen hybrid ro-ro units, with a total value exceeding one billion dollars, which in recent years have revolutionized short-sea transport in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe,” said Emanuele Grimaldi, Managing Director of Grimaldi Group.

Thanks to their outstanding operational and environmental performance, and our continued investments in the routes we serve, we will continue to enhance our Motorways of the Sea offering more capacity, efficiency, and sustainability.”

