Deltamarin
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Deltamarin signs deal for Finnlines’ new future-proof RoPax units

Deltamarin signs deal for Finnlines’ new future-proof RoPax units

Vessels
May 27, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Finnish marine engineering company Deltamarin has inked a deal with the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) to design and develop new Hansa Superclass roll-on/roll-off passenger vessels (RoPax) for compatriot shipping player Finnlines.

Courtesy of Deltamarin

As informed, following the wrap-up of the concept and contract design for the units earlier this year, Deltamarin is now set to complete the basic and the detail design of a trio of RoPax newbuilds that will service a route in the Baltic Sea, specifically between Finland and Germany.

The three ships will each be 240 meters long, with a cargo capacity of 5,100 lane meters for rolling freight, plus 90 cars, and accommodation capacity for up to 1,100 passengers. They were engineered based on Finnlines’ Superstar class ships that operate between Finland and Sweden, though the design itself was reportedly optimized for the Germany-bound service.

According to the Turku-headquartered engineering firm, most of the work on this project is planned to be finished by early next year. The ships are expected to be deployed between 2028 and 2029.

The three Hansa Superclass RoPax newbuilds are part of a nine-unit strong order that Grimaldi Group’s Finnlines booked at the China Merchants Jinling yard in Weihai back in April this year. The contract, signed under a $1.3 billion deal, was said to be the continuation of the company’s effort to build a fleet with a “larger capacity, reduced environmental impact and enhanced onboard comfort.”

Related Article

At the time of the announcement, Finnlines explained that six of the ships would service the Mediterranean while the remaining three would operate in the Baltic.

As disclosed, key features of all of the vessels include multifuel engines with the capacity to run on methanol, ‘optimized’ hull and propellers, shore power connection, as well as energy-efficient onboard power management systems for both at sea and in port. This amalgamation of technological solutions is anticipated to lead to a 50% reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions (per transport cargo unit) compared to similar vessels currently servicing the same routes.

According to Janne Uotila, Managing Director of Deltamarin, with the latest contract, the total number of RoPaxes designed by the company and built by the Weihai yard has reached 22 units in the past decade. These include Sweden-based ferry company Stena Lines’ methanol-ready E-Flexer vessels, which were booked in July 2024 and are set to be deployed in 2027, as well as Finnlines’ Superstar class newbuilds from 2020.

Pressing ahead with its efforts to ensure “all-around” sustainable operations, beyond fleet expansion, Finnlines recently launched a low-emission sea transportation service. Namely, in May 2025, the company introduced a biofuel- and electricity-powered Green Line service, available on the Naantali–Kapellskär route. To remind, the line is operated by the company’s newest hybrid roll-on/roll-off passenger ships, Finnsirius and Finncanopus.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles