MoU signed for Singapore-India green and digital shipping corridor

September 4, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore and India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing the Singapore-India green and digital shipping corridor (GDSC).

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore (Facebook)

The prime ministers of both countries witnessed the exchange of the MoU during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s official visit to New Delhi on September 4, 2025.

Under the MoU, both countries will work with industry partners to develop infrastructure and technologies that support the maritime sector’s transition to zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emission fuels.

The MoU also covers digital information exchange and joint research into emerging green technologies and solutions.

The partnership is expected to support ongoing efforts in digitalization and decarbonization of the maritime sector.

India’s renewable energy capacity and industrial base support the production and export of alternative marine fuels, while Singapore is a major hub port with established bunkering operations and a growing ecosystem for maritime innovation.

To remind, back in March 2025, the two countries signed a letter of intent (LoI) TO collaborate on maritime digitalization and decarbonization projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort and work towards formalizing the partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a green and digital shipping corridor.

Earlier this year, India said it would allocate billions of US dollars to expand domestic shipbuilding capabilities, breathe new life into the country’s maritime industry and position India among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

The green shipping corridor with Singapore, along with the one planned with the Netherlands, is said to be in line with the country’s maritime vision.

