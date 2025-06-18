Back to overview
Singaporean firm rolls out hydrogen fuel cell solution for maritime sector

June 18, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-headquartered clean energy solutions provider Proteus Energy has launched a modular hydrogen fuel-based system for ports and vessels, the Proteus Maritime Fuel Cell Solution.

Courtesy of Proteus Energy

According to Proteus, each fuel stack has a 75 kW output and can be combined for larger power requirements. The solution was developed for harbor craft, and vessels in the coastal, offshore support, and inland waterway segments.

The technology, developed in partnership with hydrogen fuel cell company Symbio France, is said to offer zero tailpipe emissions, negligible noise or vibration, low maintenance cost, fast refueling time, and storing hydrogen fuel for long time periods without any loss.

In addition, the fuel cell technology complements electric propulsion and offers a solution for hybrid vessels by extending their range and easing the load on batteries, thus improving space efficiency and vessel performance, Proteus claims.

The company expects the Proteus Maritime Fuel Cell Solution to be available for delivery at the beginning of January 2026.

“The maritime industry needs viable clean energy solutions today,” said Lars Gruenitz, CEO of Proteus Energy.

“We are providing a high energy density solution that is compact and lightweight, which is critical for vessels where space and weight considerations are imperative. This best-in-class system is the logical and most cost-effective choice to help operators make a quantum leap in their decarbonization efforts.”

