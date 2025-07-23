Singaporean firm’s FPSO-moving capacity grows with fleet addition

POSH Courage vessel at sea
July 23, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Singapore’s offshore marine solutions company PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has added a new anchor handling towing (AHT) vessel to its fleet.

POSH Courage; Source: POSH

Built for demanding global offshore infrastructure projects, POSH Courage is equipped with a dynamic positioning class 2 (DP2) system and boasts a bollard pull of 203 tonnes. The company believes the addition will boost its ability to undertake larger and concurrent towages.

The vessel joined the company’s C-series fleet of AHTS vessels designed for deepwater and intercontinental towage, mooring, and hook-up operations. It is also suited for long-distance transport of floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units.

“POSH Courage represents more than just fleet expansion. It enhances our ability to deliver timely, reliable and efficient offshore project solutions globally,” said Eric Ng, Head of Offshore Projects, POSH. “With more vessels in play, we are well-positioned to support multiple projects simultaneously and meet the growing demands of the offshore energy industry.”

POSH believes the addition of AHTS to its 45-strong fleet will enable it to offer greater scheduling flexibility and operational scalability for its clients, helping them deliver complex marine projects worldwide.

In late May, the Singaporean firm shed light on the tow enabling FPSO Agogo to reach its destination from China to Angola. Measuring approximately 330 meters in length and weighing over 300,000 metric tonnes, the massive unit was towed for more than 10,000 nautical miles thanks to three AHTs: POSH Eagle, POSH Hawk, and POSH Osprey.

