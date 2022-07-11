SOHAR port, OOMCO ink bunkering service deal

July 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

SOHAR Port and Freezone, a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam and the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a license agreement with fuel marketing firm Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) for bunkering services.

According to the port’s social media update, the agreement was signed to provide high-quality low sulphur marine fuels from a bunker barge.

As part of the agreement, bunkering services will allow ships to refuel in the SOHAR port and speed up turnaround times to maintain supply chain efficiency.

Back in 2021, OOMCO launched a bunker terminal at the Port of Duqm to offer three grades of marine fuel.

Specifically, the terminal offers the highest specification HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO marine fuel. Moreover, it was designed to meet the increasing demands for quality marine fuel, including all low sulphur fuel-compliant marine fuels in line with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) decarbonisation targets.

