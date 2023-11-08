Sohar Port, partners form net-zero alliance to boost Oman’s carbon-neutral efforts

November 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Sohar Port and Freezone, in collaboration with industrial tenants, has revealed the formation of SOHAR Net Zero Alliance (SNZA), an initiative dedicated to accelerating Oman’s transition towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

Sohar Port and Freezone

Sohar Port has joined forces with OQ, Vale Oman Pelletizing Company, Sohar Aluminium Company, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel, Al Tamman Indsil Ferrochrome (FZC), Shinas Generating Company, Sohar International Urea & Chemical Industries, Al Batinah Power and Air Liquide Sohar Industrial Gases.

SOHAR Net Zero Alliance will serve as a platform for the stakeholders to share insights, strategies, and requirements propelling the region’s path toward sustainability. It is founded on principles of partnership, transparency, commitment and inclusiveness.

“SOHAR Net Zero Alliance signifies our steadfast commitment to spearheading Oman`s journey toward carbon neutrality. Together, we are setting a bold course towards a sustainable and carbon-free future, leaving no stone unturned,” Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, said.

The alliance aligns with the Government of Oman’s ambitious goal of achieving ‘2050 Net Zero Commitment’ and will work towards securing ample volume of alternative energy, green power, green hydrogen, and the establishment of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) facility and services at the SOHAR Port and Freezone.

The alliance will also promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise to ensure a unified voice in discussions with the government. Together, they will implement a shared plan to advance the transition to a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

As part of its decarbonization efforts, Sohar Port joined multi-sector industry coalition SEA-LNG, as the first port from the Middle East. The port joined SEA-LNG to promote its investment in LNG bunkering facilities and the use of LNG as a marine fuel.

The switch from traditional marine fuel oils to LNG has accelerated following the implementation of new sulphur emission limits by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in January 2020 and the IMO greenhouse gas emission targets set for 2030 and 2050.