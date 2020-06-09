South Africa: Hapag-Lloyd ship remains in quarantine as third seafarer tests positive for COVID-19

Another crew member of MV Montpellier, a containership chartered by German shipping major Hapag-Lloyd, has tested positive for coronavirus in South Africa.

As a result, the vessel will have to remain in quarantine at anchorage and will not be able to commence cargo operations in Durban, in line with local health and safety regulations, Hapag-Lloyd said in an update.

In late May 2020, two seafarers working on the 2,824 TEU Montpellier tested positive for COVID-19 in Durban during the ship’s normal operations as part of the Middle East India Africa Express (MIAX) service. The local authorities immediately ordered the ship to remain at anchorage for 14 days – a measure which has now been extended.

“We are continuing to discuss contingency plans and will keep you updated,” the carrier added.

“We continue to do our utmost to safeguard health and well-being of our seafarers during the pandemic. Seafarers are asked not to leave the vessel in the ports – and are obliged to wear masks during all port stays.”

The Sup-Panamax boxship Montpellier belongs to Germany’s shipowner Zeaborn GmbH and is operated by Hapag-Lloyd. Flying the flag of Liberia, the 39,200 dwt vessel was built in South Korea in 2006, according to data provided by VesselsValue.