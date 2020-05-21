Two crew members on board Hapag-Lloyd’s boxship test positive for COVID-19
- Vessels
Two crew members deployed on a Hapag-Lloyd-operated containership have tested positive to COVID-19 in Durban, South Africa.
The 2,824 TEU containership MV Montpellier, sailing on the company’s Middle East India Africa Express (MIAX) service, has been ordered to remain anchored in Durban for two weeks.
The service, launched in October 2019 with nine 2, 800 TEU ships, includes direct connections between the Arabian Gulf, India, Colombo (Sri Lanka), La Réunion, South Africa, and West Africa.
“As a safety measure, the local authorities have ordered the vessel must remain at anchorage for 14 days, and has further directed that no cargo operations can be undertaken at this time,” Hapag-Lloyd said.
“Berthing at Durban and subsequent ports of the rotation will be adjusted accordingly.”
The 2006-built sub-Panamax, sailing under a Liberian flag, arrived in Durban from La Réunion, an overseas department and region of the French Republic.
“We regret the inconvenience caused by this incident which remains beyond our control and is being directed by the authorities,” Hapag-Lloyd added.
Until now, Hapag-Loyd hasn’t had any infection cases on board its ships.
